News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

War Of Thrones Release 'Savior' Video

08-24-2018
War Of Thrones

War Of Thrones, a group that features former members of Crimson Glory and Rob Rock, have released a new music video for their track "Savior".

The band was originally was formed when vocalist Wade Black and guitarist Rick Renstrom joined forces in 2012. Previously, the two had worked together in Leash Law, releasing Dogface in 2005.

The song comes from the group's debut studio album, which is entitled "Conflict In Creation" and it hit stores back on March 9th. Watch the new video here.


Related Stories


War Of Thrones Release 'Savior' Video

More War Of Thrones News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68- Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death- Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Police- more

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Added 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show- Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Concert- more

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour- Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'- more

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time- Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations- Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death

Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Hometown Police

Chris Cornell Seattle Tribute Statue Ceremony Pushed Back

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

John Lennon 140-Track 'Imagine' Collection Set For Release

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Streams Song From Upcoming Solo Album

War Of Thrones Release 'Savior' Video

Singled Out: Thunder Horse's Demons Speak

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Seattle Concert This Friday

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

Prince 37-Track Anthology And Over 20 Albums Now Streaming

Little Steven Releases New Live Video Featuring Richie Sambora

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.