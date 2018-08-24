War Of Thrones Release 'Savior' Video

War Of Thrones, a group that features former members of Crimson Glory and Rob Rock, have released a new music video for their track "Savior".

The band was originally was formed when vocalist Wade Black and guitarist Rick Renstrom joined forces in 2012. Previously, the two had worked together in Leash Law, releasing Dogface in 2005.

The song comes from the group's debut studio album, which is entitled "Conflict In Creation" and it hit stores back on March 9th. Watch the new video here.





