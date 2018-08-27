News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Chuggernaut's Stranglehold

08-27-2018
Chuggernaut

Chuggernaut just released their brand new album "Kodiak" and to celebrate we asked vocalist David Benites to tell us about the track "Stranglehold". Here is the story:

The band and I started on lyrics for this record even before I officially joined last July. Within our first handful of shows together the chemistry was really there, and we wanted to focus efforts on our collective new sound. I was in predominantly darker and more aggressive metal bands up until then. This was my first time to really write and perform outside my comfort zone, and with the energy and excitement of that pure rock and roll sound mixed with where my own roots are in metal music. I was super excited.

Dave Cohen (guitar) and I had endless writing sessions that summer; our ideas lyrically worked real well together. For the members of Chuggernaut and myself, we had all been through a pretty rough year in many aspects. Despite feelings of negativity or defeat, moving forward with this band we all felt a strong sense of empowerment in what we were now capable of as a unit. "Stranglehold" is about having that shared experience, embracing hardship and past decisions made (both good and bad), and moving up and onward with new found strength together. It's never easy going after what you want most. This song is really about carving your own path and overcoming those obstacles to make your own way in the world.

A few months later, Cohen came into our practice space with the biggest grin on his face. He had thought up the entire music video concept: What if we accidentally found a cloning machine, and instead of doing anything useful we just duplicate endless beer? With planning, props, hours of filming, a dangerous amount of beer, a lot of headbanging, and the genius of Tony Simone of Zenbeast Media, our insane vision has now been brought to life. I'm super excited to have released my first music video with Chuggernaut, and we're looking forward to working on even more crazy visuals for the other songs on "Kodiak"!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Chuggernaut's Stranglehold

More Chuggernaut News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed- Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store- Led Zeppelin Release Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release- more

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28- Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke- Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68- Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death- Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Police- more

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Added 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show- Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Concert- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store

Led Zeppelin Release New Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release

Slayer Adding Additional Legs To Final Tour

Clutch Go Comic Book For 'In Walks Barbarella' Video

The Ramones Stream Live Performance Of Classic Song

Alter Bridge Release Video For 2004 Rarity Song

Atreyu Announce New Album and Tour

Fifth Angel Reveal Details For Long Awaited New Album

Singled Out: Chuggernaut's Stranglehold

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD

Ghost Hit Gets Remixed By Carpenter Brut

Yes Featuring ARW Release Live Roundabout Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.