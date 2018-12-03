|
More Stars Added To Allman Family Revival Event
12-03-2018
Organizers have announced that Robert Randolph And Lamar Williams Jr have been added to the all-star lineup of the Second Annual Allman Family Revival.
The special event will be taking place at The Fillmore in San Francisco this Saturday, December 8th and will be celebrating the birthday of the late Allman Brothers legend Gregg Allman.
The Allman Family Revival will also feature Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Berry Oakley Jr., Luther and Cody Dickinson, G. Love, Samantha Fish, Jimmy Hall, Ally Venable, Alex Orbison and Marcus King
