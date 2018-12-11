All Else Fails Release ' A Dream Of Names' Video All Else Fails have released a new music video for their single "A Dream Of Names". The song is the first track from their forthcoming studio album. The new album, entitled 'The False Sanctuary', is set for release on December 12th on Bandcamp (pay what you want), along with stream and download on Spotify, iTunes and online retailers. Watch the video here Barrett Klesko had this to say, "In a lot of ways this album is at a state of the union address. It's been 2 years since the release of The Forever Lie, and already the themes of financial corruption, abuse of religious power, and political scandal seem tame. I wrote this one half with a sarcastic smirk, half with an crippling sense that we are well past the point of return."

