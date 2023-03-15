All Else Fails Launching Mexico Tour

Tour poster

(AsherMedia) All Else Fails will be leaving the frozen lands of Canadian winter for the heat and the beaches of Mexico for a one-week-long tour this month, which includes a performance at the No Mames MetalFest in Cozumel, MX (dates listed below). The tour is in support of their latest EP "The Incident at Black Lake" released this past September.

Vocalist/guitarist Barrett Klesko comments: "It's official, All Else Fails will be headed to the Riviera Maya in a couple of weeks to perform some select shows. We're really excited to perform for our Mexican fans who have supported us over the years."

All Else Fails' latest offering "The Incident at Black Lake" is the band's tenth studio recording. A deep dive into emotional turmoil, violent riffs, and technical mastery, this EP is an evolution of the band in every aspect of their musicality, its songs are heavier, more complex, and deeper than ever. Employing elements of other genres like industrial, noise, moody electronics, or ambient sampling has always been a hallmark of the band, but take a new approach on this album.

The three original songs and a cover of Death's "Crystal Mountain" explore themes of devastating mental illness, dystopian mass existential nihilism, and ideological fascism. According to the band, It took over 2 full years to write and produce this EP, they took their time with every part, every note, and every modulated warble. Every musical element has a place and purpose. They are telling a horrifically personal, furiously aggressive, and unnervingly beautiful musical story of mental terror and surviving despair. They continue to explain:

"It's been really interesting this time around. We started writing this in the early days of the pandemic, so we didn't really know if or when we would get to play live again. That led to us really taking our time to write each part exactly how we wanted. After we had finished writing and tracking the main instruments (drums, guitars, bass, vocals), then we spent over a year working on the programming, samples, keyboards, and production elements. We basically wrote a second album over top of the first one, it was kind of like writing a score to our own album. In two years, we are happy to say that we made no sacrifices anywhere on this release."

Guitarist/vocalist Barrett Klesko shares that this EP is specifically about his spiral into mental illness. Falling into a pit of addiction and depression he was abusing his mind and body, and allowing others to do the same. Struggling with derealization and dissociation, he became almost totally withdrawn in his mind. The day they finished their last track on the EP, Klesko checked himself into a recovery center. This EP offers an honest glimpse into that dark, internal turmoil.

Reaching a new level of technical metal prowess and adding a dramatically more dynamic vocal style, it is with a dark heart that All Else Fails presents "The Incident at Black Lake".

March 16 - Route 666 - Cancun, MX

March 17 - Taqueria Coapenitos (AEF taco hangout with fans)

March 18 - No Mames MetalFest - Tony B's - Cozumel, MX

March 19 - Private Event - Cozumel, MX

March 20 - Diego's Cozumel, MX (AEF taco hangout with fans)

March 21 - El Pezcozon (AEF taco hangout with fans)

March 22 - Sereno Rooftop (AEF taco hangout with fans)

