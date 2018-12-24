Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again 2018 In Review

Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again was a top 18 story of February 2018: Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has reportedly said that there is no way that he will go back out on tour as a result from his battle with acute transverse myelitis.

Jordison was asked about his health following his bout with the neurological condition which causes an inflammation of the spinal cord and reportedly led to the Vimic star to lose the use of his legs.

He said (via Blabbermouth), "With me, I would never lose my sight of music. Music is actually really what got me through a lot of it because there's no way this thing is going to beat me.

"There's no way I'm not going back out on tour. There's no way I'm not going to play drums; it's not going to happen. I'd ask the doctors and stuff like that: 'Will I be able to walk again and play and drums?'

"Honestly, the doctors would look at me and they wouldn't be able to tell me. And, from that moment, I knew that I was going to beat it and I wasn't going to let anything stop me."





Related Stories

Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again

Joey Jordison Looks Back On Serious Illness At End Of Slipknot 2017 In Review

Vimic Streaming New Song Featuring Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

Joey Jordison's Vimic Postpone Spring Tour

Joey Jordison Reflects On Illness That Cost Him Slipknot Gig

More Vimic News

Share this article



