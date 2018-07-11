Cast The Stone Release Jesusatan Video 07-11-2018

. Cast The Stone and David Hall have released a new music video for their cover of Infestdead's (Dan Swano)"Jesusatan". The song comes from their forthcoming EP "Empyrean Atrophy", which is set to be released on August 31st via Cast The Stone features Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index, Scour with Phil Anselmo), Derek Engemann (ex-Cattle Decapitation, Scour), Jesse Schobel (Legend, ex-Scour) and frontman Andrew Huskey and each member is involved in writing music for the group, bringing their own taste and influences to the table. Kloeppel had this to say, "The band's sound is a testament to an enduring spirit that's driven us to return to our most organic influences, merge them together, incorporate disparate elements, and forge our own sound. Each person has a distinct sound unto themselves, so it's really cool how smooth and cohesive this stuff comes across. "You can immediately hear how different this is from the other things we've been involved in, yet it's still very true to our individual styles. Our bassist Derek progressively weaves my guitars and Jesse's uber-creative drumming style together in a way that only he can. This is all crowned off by Andy Huskey's crazy death metal vocals which are... well, just listen". Watch the video here.

