Thrillkiller Release 'San Francisco Moto' Video
07-13-2018
.
Thrillkiller

Thrillkiller have released a brand new music video for their single "San Francisco Moto". The song is the title track from their recently released EP, which hit stores last month.

Rob Bradley had this to say about the new effort, "This EP pushed the boundaries of our music into uncharted territory. The Brothers Johnson, The Gap Band, and a host of other classic funk acts made a huge impact on songs like 'San Francisco Moto' and 'Wicked Rhythm,' while the stylings of synthwave acts like Lazerhawk and Mitch Murder were sprinkled into The King of 1984 and the Theme of Rex Razor.

"Last Horizon takes elements from a mixture of heavy metal and a little bit of Bad Religion rounding out the track listing nicely. The release also doubles as a companion piece for our music video universe we've recently launched, complete with full blown 80s movie artwork." - here.


Thrillkiller Release 'San Francisco Moto' Video

