Alice Cooper Shares Classic Hit Song Performance

07-16-2018

.

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming audio of his 1989 hit, "Poison", as a preview to the August 31 release of "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", a live package documenting the final date of his 2017 tour in support of his latest album, "Paranormal."



The lead single from his eighteenth album, "Trash", reached No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies.



"A Paranormal Evening" sees Cooper and his band deliver classic tracks and fan favorites from his lengthy career at the world-famous Olympia, including "I'm Eighteen", "School's Out", and "No More Mr. Nice Guy", among others.



The project will be available in multiple formats, including as a 2CD digipak, 2LP Gatefold (white and red LP), and digitally. Watch the video here.