News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice Cooper Shares Classic Hit Song Performance
07-16-2018
.
Alice Cooper

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming audio of his 1989 hit, "Poison", as a preview to the August 31 release of "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", a live package documenting the final date of his 2017 tour in support of his latest album, "Paranormal."

The lead single from his eighteenth album, "Trash", reached No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies.

"A Paranormal Evening" sees Cooper and his band deliver classic tracks and fan favorites from his lengthy career at the world-famous Olympia, including "I'm Eighteen", "School's Out", and "No More Mr. Nice Guy", among others.

The project will be available in multiple formats, including as a 2CD digipak, 2LP Gatefold (white and red LP), and digitally. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alice Cooper Shares Classic Hit Song Performance

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Alice Cooper Talks Forming Group With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

Alice Cooper Says That Johnny Depp Is A Real Guitarist

Alice Cooper Streaming 'Holy Water'

Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Into The Fall

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Alice Cooper On His Head On Car Collision

Alice Cooper In 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Trailer

Alice Cooper Announces New North American Dates

More Alice Cooper News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle Finish New Album- Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video- Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour- more

Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set- Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online - more

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour- Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event- Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle Finish New Album

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video

Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour

Spotify Pulls William Shatner's Cover Of She Blinded Me With Science

Alice Cooper Shares Classic Hit Song Performance

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Live Debut Helter Skelter Cover

Alter Bridge Announce Orchestral Package

Nathan Whitlock Passes Away Unexpectedly

Jack White Bat Inducted Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame

Rolling Stones Release Honky Tonk Women Live Video

Scars On Broadway Streaming New Song 'Guns Are Loaded'

Escape the Fate and Slaves Teaming Up For Fall Tour

Soft Machine Announce First North American Tour Since 1974

Daughters Release First New Song In Eight Years

Lucero Announce New Album and Fall Tour

Mudhoney Stream Song From Forthcoming Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.