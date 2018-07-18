|
Thy Will Be Done Recruit Overcast Star For Sworn Enemy Tour
.
Thy Will Be Done have announced that they have recruited Overcast drummer Jay Fitzgerald to fill in for Jay Waterman on their upcoming tour dates as part of Sworn Enemy's 'As Real As It Gets' 15th Anniversary tour. Jay Waterman had this to say, "We've known Jay Fitz for a very long time and love him as a person and a player. We knew he could pull it off in such a short amount of time and he did! Sorry that I can't be there but, I can't wait to get out there and ROCK with all of you!" Fitzgerald added, "It's an honor to be filling in for Jay. Not only have I been a fan of the band for years, but, I'm also lucky enough to call them my good friends. It's been an absolute blast playing with the guys and I can't wait to get out there and play these shows." Thy Will Be Done will be joining Sworn Enemy on the following dates:
Thy Will Be Done will be joining Sworn Enemy on the following dates: