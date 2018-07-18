News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Thy Will Be Done Recruit Overcast Star For Sworn Enemy Tour
07-18-2018
.
Thy Will Be Done

Thy Will Be Done have announced that they have recruited Overcast drummer Jay Fitzgerald to fill in for Jay Waterman on their upcoming tour dates as part of Sworn Enemy's 'As Real As It Gets' 15th Anniversary tour.

Jay Waterman had this to say, "We've known Jay Fitz for a very long time and love him as a person and a player. We knew he could pull it off in such a short amount of time and he did! Sorry that I can't be there but, I can't wait to get out there and ROCK with all of you!"

Fitzgerald added, "It's an honor to be filling in for Jay. Not only have I been a fan of the band for years, but, I'm also lucky enough to call them my good friends. It's been an absolute blast playing with the guys and I can't wait to get out there and play these shows."

Thy Will Be Done will be joining Sworn Enemy on the following dates:
07/17 Memphis, TN - Hi Tone
07/18 Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St
07/19 Big Spring, TX - Desert Flower
07/20 Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz
07/21 Houston, TX - White Swan
07/22 Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club
07/23 Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
07/24 Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
07/25 Chicago, IL - Reggie's
07/26 Toronto, ON - Coalition
07/27 Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
07/28 Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo


Related Stories


Thy Will Be Done Recruit Overcast Star For Sworn Enemy Tour

More Thy Will Be Done News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star- Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP- The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tou - more

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again- Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues- Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam- Rolling Stones- more

Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle Finish New Album- Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video- Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour- more

Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star

Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tour

The View Frontman Kyle Falconer Releases Song From Solo Album

Black Fast Release 'Phantom I Am' Video

The Body Politic Release 'Parasoul' Video

Kvelertak Frontman Erlend Hjelvik Leaves The Group

Thy Will Be Done Recruit Overcast Star For Sworn Enemy Tour

Classic Joni Mitchell Show Coming To Blu-Ray

Lost In Separation Release 'Wasted Youth' Video

Yoshiki Donates 10 Million To o Rain Disaster Area In Japan

Singled Out: Living Machines' The Valkyrie V2

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again

Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues

Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam

Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.