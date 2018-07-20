Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

(Noble) Former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth has announced that he will celebrate his upcoming 50th Stage Anniversary, by playing 6 very special UK concerts this fall.



The UK tour starts at the Corporation in Sheffield on Thursday 29th November, followed by University of London Union (Friday 30th November), Coventry's Kasbah (Saturday 1 December), Manchester's Academy 3 (Sunday 2 December), Glasgow's Oran Mor (Monday 3 December) and Milton Keynes' The Stables (Wednesday 5 December).



The two hour-plus program will consist of carefully selected highlights from Uli's entire musical career. In recent times, Uli has successfully revisited the early music of his celebrated Scorpions days which resulted in the "Scorpions Revisited" double CD and "Tokyo Tapes Revisited" DVD/Blu-Ray releases. The 50th Anniversary set will naturally include the best of that timeless material, including The Sails of Charon, In Trance, Fly to the Rainbow and many other songs. See all of his upcoming tour dates here.