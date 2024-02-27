ULI Jon Roth Promises 3 Hour Extravaganza For North American Tour

(Chipster) Music enthusiasts, get ready for a night of true musical passion and inspiration as legendary guitarist Uli Jon Roth takes us on a 360-degree journey into his unique world of artistic imagination. Uli Jon Roth is thrilled to announce his exclusive 2024 world tour "INTERSTELLAR SKY GUITAR".

The 3-hour-plus integrated multi-media show will be split into two parts with an intermission. The first half of the concert will feature a wide gamut of new and old pieces written by Uli Jon Roth, including excerpts from Vivaldi's Four Seasons, and Uli's Metamorphosis Concerto. It will also include a brief TED Talk by Uli introducing his new book "In Search of the Alpha Law."

The second part of the concert will accompany the worldwide vinyl release of all three ELECTRIC SUN albums, alongside all 5 ULI-era SCORPIONS albums! This will see Uli perform a breathtaking set with his full band, showcasing songs from each ELECTRIC SUN album, as well as tracks from his time with the SCORPIONS. It's set to be an unforgettable experience for all Uli and ELECTRIC SUN enthusiasts!

Uli Jon Roth's signature tool of expression is the legendary SKY GUITAR which he invented. The name of the tour, "INTERSTELLAR SKY GUITAR" is reflecting the fact that we are celebrating 40 years since the first one of these ground-breaking instruments was built. The tonal range of Sky Guitars far exceeds that of traditional guitars, effectively turning the electric guitar into a six-octave instrument as opposed to the three-and-a-half octave ones, which are industry standard. The ingenious, striking, body-shape of Sky Guitars which makes the extra frets possible, enables Uli to equal the registers of the violin and the cello. The main stars of the evening are the state-of-the-art "Excalibur" 7-string Sky Guitar, alongside Uli's famous "Mighty Wing".

Don't miss the chance to experience an evening of true musical passion and inspiration with Uli Jon Roth and his full band!

Tour dates are as follows:

T 4/2 Mesa, AZ The Venue at The Canyon

W 4/3 Hollywood, CA at The Whisky

Th 4/4 Ramona, CA at Ramona Mainstage

F 4/5 San Juan Capistrano, CA at The Coach House

S 4/6 Concord, CA at Vinnies

Su 4/7 Santa Rosa, CA at The Flamingo Resort

T 4/9 Santa Cruz, CA at Moe's Alley

W 4/10 Sacramento, CA at Goldfield Trading Co

F 4/12 Seattle, WA at Tractor Tavern

S 4/13 Portland, OR at Bossonova Ballroom

T 4/16 Minneapolis, MN at Granada Theater

W 4/17 Eau Claire, WI at JAMF at The Pablo

Th 4/18 Hobart, IN at Hobart Arts Center

F 4/19 St. Charles, IL at Arcada Theater

S 4/20 Chicago, IL at Reggies

Su 4/21 Detroit, MI at Token Lounge

W 4/24 Sellersville, PA at Sellersvile Theater

Th 4/25 Fall River, MA at Narrows Center for The Arts

F 4/26 Derry, NH at Tupelo Music Hall

S 4/27 New York, NY at Iridium

Su 4/28 New York, NY at Iridium

W 5/1 West Yarmouth, MA at The Music Room

T 5/7 Quebec, CAN at Imperial Bell

W 5/8 Montreal, CAN at Fairmount Theatre

Th 5/9 Ottawa, CAN at Overflow Brewery

F 5/10 Toronto, CAN at Lee's Palace

Th 5/16 Lubbock, TX at Cactus Theater

F 5/17 Arlington, TX at Arlington Music Hall

S 5/18 Houston, TX at Dosey Doe

