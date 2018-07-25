News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tom Petty Camp Calls On Fans To Help With New Video
07-25-2018
.
Tom Petty

(hennemusic) Tom Petty's social media team are seeking submissions from fans for an upcoming music video in support of the late rocker's fall release of the box set, "An American Treasure."

"We are making a very special music video in honor of Tom Petty and his profound 40-year relationship with his fans, and we would love for you to help us," says the group in a statement. "We invite you to share your favorite moment with Tom and the band for possible inclusion in this video, such as a picture you took with Tom, a favorite video moment from a show, or any expression of love for the band that you have photographed and cherished."

For more details and to submit your media, visit TomPetty.com

Due September 28, "An American Treasure" marks the first release of Petty's music since the Gainesville, FL singer passed away last October 2 at the age of 66 in a Santa Monica, CA hospital after being found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at his Malibu home.

The 60-song box set will feature dozens of previously unreleased recordings, alternate versions of classic songs, rarities, historic live performances and deep tracks from the Florida rocker. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


