Singled Out: Clayton Morgan's Taste For Live

Taste For Love became a favorite song from the moment I heard the track. When writing the lyrics, I was in the mind state of Childish Gambino and Prince. The track made me feel that type of vibe. This vibe translated to the studio during the recording process. Once the vocals were laid and we listened back, there was excitement in the studio. My cousin, Michael Williams II, the producer of the track said, "This song is hot, I think this is your 1st single". I've had a lot of positive feedback on this song and I'm glad it's the first single.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!