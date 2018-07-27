News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Charlie Phllps Streaming New Song 'Memory'
07-27-2018
.
Charlie Phllps

Charlie Phllps has released a stream of his brand new track "Memory". The song is the first single from his forthcoming album, Pendulum, which will be released on August 10th.

Phllps spoke to Impose about the track when they did an online premiere. He told them, "When you're at your lowest point in life, confused and down in a ditch, can you walk out of the fire? Can you find something worthwhile in the lows, and not just the highs? What are we really searching for besides just a memory?"

Growing up idolizing masters like Eric Clapton, Robert Cray, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Phllps would go on to further his craft at SUNY Purchase before finding himself gigging in small clubs in NYC. A familiar tale, but the artist would soon take the leap, quitting his job at a restaurant in Brooklyn and dedicating all of his time to the new songs he was writing. Listen to the song here.






