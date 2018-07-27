Everlast Returning With New Studio Album

Everlast's newest album, Whitey Ford's House of Pain, once again on his own indie Martyr-Inc label, is his seventh solo studio effort overall, and first since 2011's Songs of the Ungrateful Living (The Life Acoustic, re-recorded solo guitar versions of previously released songs, came out in 2013).

The 12-track release offers an eclectic stylistic sampling from throughout Everlast's nearly-three-decade-long journey. Guests include Slug and Aloe Blacc.

Tracklist:

"One Of Us"

"The Culling"

"It Ain't Easy"

"The Climb (Interlude)"

"The Climb"

"Slow Your Roll featuring Aloe Blacc"

"Smokin' & Drinkin'"

"Oooohh (I Don't Need You) featuring Slug"

"Summer Rain (Interlude)"

"Summer Rain"

"Don't Complain"

"Break It Down"

"Break It Down (Interlude)"

"HeartBeat"

"Dream State"