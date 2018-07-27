|
Everlast Returning With New Studio Album
.
(MSO) Everlast has returned and will release his new album "Whitey Ford's House Of Pain" on September 7th. The effort marks his first new album of original material in seven years. Everlast's newest album, Whitey Ford's House of Pain, once again on his own indie Martyr-Inc label, is his seventh solo studio effort overall, and first since 2011's Songs of the Ungrateful Living (The Life Acoustic, re-recorded solo guitar versions of previously released songs, came out in 2013). The 12-track release offers an eclectic stylistic sampling from throughout Everlast's nearly-three-decade-long journey. Guests include Slug and Aloe Blacc. Tracklist:
Everlast's newest album, Whitey Ford's House of Pain, once again on his own indie Martyr-Inc label, is his seventh solo studio effort overall, and first since 2011's Songs of the Ungrateful Living (The Life Acoustic, re-recorded solo guitar versions of previously released songs, came out in 2013).
The 12-track release offers an eclectic stylistic sampling from throughout Everlast's nearly-three-decade-long journey. Guests include Slug and Aloe Blacc.
Tracklist:
MSO submitted this story.