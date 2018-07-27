Fallen Legion Stream New Song Featuring Cradle Of Filth Star

The song comes from the group's recently released EP "Downfall". They had these comments, "This EP is about dealing with stress- mortal blows, drugs, thoughts of suicide, the inner struggle, and the wrath of it all. The EP represents the outcome of painful experiences.

"Songs like 'Escapegoat' deal with not being able to handle the consequences of one's actions and pushing them onto those weaker than yourself, and 'Monster Reborn'-about letting the guilt build up inside, trapping one within their own mental anguish." Stream song here.