Twenty Two Guitarists Set For 6 String Showdown 07-27-2018

. (DDPS) Twenty two guitarists are set to go head-to-head at the "6 String Showdown" that will be taking place at the Arcadia Blues Club in Arcadia, Ca on August 4th. Four semi-finalists will face off on the Golden Groove Stage at New Blues Festival V, Saturday, September 1. Two finalists will go head-to-head on the NBF Main Stage, Sunday, September 2. 6 String Showdown is a Summer-long series of regional blues guitar competitions to crown Southern California's best blues guitar player, the winner getting to perform on the Main Stage of this year’s New Blues Festival V. Each entrant gets personalized PR throughout the competition, including a web page on the 6 String Showdown website, publicity headshots by Rebecca Bogdanoff, and performance video for promotional use by MusicUCanSee.com. Finalists and Semi-Finalists will play before thousands and receive a Meet-And-Greet with bookers, club owners, A&R execs, record label owners and radio personalities. One winner receives over $5,000 in cash and prizes, including a guaranteed, Main Stage paid slot at the 2019 New Blues Festival. 6 String Showdown has partnered with Sweet Relief Musicians Cancer Fund and will donate a portion of the registration fees, making this truly an event by musicians for musicians. More info here. DDPS submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

