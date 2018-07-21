Schon appearance on a recent episode of Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon and revealed that he believes "there's only one Steve Perry, even though I haven't heard him sing in years."

The guitarist went on to say, "I'm dying for him to put out his own record And I'd love to correlate with him on something that's different than Journey; something more R&B, because I love playing soul and R&B and blues and that's something that a lot of people don't really know, because I've been doing all these rock records." Stream the full interview - here.