Jo Dee Messina Took Fans on a Retrospective Journey of Her Life At Sold Out Ryman Show

(117) Jo Dee Messina electrified the Ryman Auditorium on Saturday night in front of a sold-out and highly energized audience. Her debut at the iconic venue was a chance for her to spotlight her "Road to the Ryman" retrospective on her life. From songs she was raised on to music that encouraged her to move to Nashville from Massachusetts, fans heard snippets of "Baby, I Lied," "Break It To Me Gently," "Whoever's In New England," "Rumor Has It," "Girl's Night Out" and more. She credited her early success to her producers Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore while sharing massive hits like "Bye, Bye" and "Lesson In Leavin.'"

Perhaps the most poignant and impactful moments of the night came as Messina shared her testimony and journey with God. She welcomed a Gospel choir from Three Oaks Church in Gallatin, Tenn. to join her on a medley of tunes including "My Jesus," "Bigger Than This," "Child of Love," and "Reckless Love." She even shared a few new songs she's written which both touched the crowd and had fans yearning for news about future releases.

"I was blown away by the crowd and its enthusiasm. Industry, family, friends, fans -- the room was filled with that mixture. It was a one-of-a-kind experience," reminisced Messina.

Prior to the show, in a private reception, Jo Dee was presented with plaques commemorating five new RIAA Certifications further solidifying her legacy in country music history. They included Double Platinum status for her hit singles "I'm Alright" and "Bye Bye"; Gold and Platinum status for '90s country anthem "Heads Carolina, Tails California"; and Gold status for "Bring on the Rain" and "Lesson In Leavin.'"

The Heads Carolina, Tails California (HCTC2) Tour will run through the remainder of the year around the country. She brings it back home to New England for the Homecoming leg on May 31. Born and raised in Massachusetts, Jo Dee is eagerly anticipating her homecoming to the region where it all began for her. The singer will give a special performance of the National Anthem at the iconic Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox game before heading to her show at the House of Blues on June 2.

Heads Carolina, Tails California (HCTC2) Tour Dates:

May 16 - Shipshewana, Ind. - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

May 17 - Rosemont, Ill. - Joe's Live

May 18 - Troy, Ohio - Hobart Arena

May 31 - Stamford, Conn. - Palace Theatre *

June 1 - Webster, Mass. - Indian Ranch *

June 2 - Boston, Mass. - House of Blues *

June 6 - Sidney, Maine - The Bowl in the Pines *

June 7 - Hampton Beach - N.H. - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *

June 8 - Hyannis, Mass. - Cape Cod Melody Tent *

June 14 - Santa Rosa, Calif. - Country Summer Music Festival

June 15 - Corona, Calif. - Dos Lagos Amphitheater

June 28 - Redwood Falls, Minn. - Vicki's Camp N Country Jam

June 29 - Fargo, N.D.Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

June 30 - Dauphin, Man. - Dauphin's Countryfest

July 6 - Petoskey- Mich. - Great Lakes Center for the Arts

July 10 - Nashville, Ill. - Washington Country Fairgrounds

July 11 - Fort Loramie, Ohio - Country Concert

July 13 - Pendleton, Ore. - Pendleton Whisky Music Festival

July 19 - Dam Jam Music Festival

Aug. 1 - Regina, Canada - Conexus Arts Centre

Aug. 2 - Camrose, Canada - Big Valley Jamboree

Aug. 4 - Sioux Falls, S.D. - Sioux Empire Fair

Aug. 16 - Centre Hall, Penn. - Centre Country Grange Fair

Aug. 17 - Winston-Salem, N.C. - Winston Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Aug. 24 - Mason, Wisc. - Concert In the Corn

Sept. 6 - Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico State Fair

Oct. 26 - West Chester, Ohio - Lori's Roadhouse

Feb. 8-13, 2025 - Miami Gardens, Fla. - Boots on the Water Cruise

*denotes New England Homecoming dates

