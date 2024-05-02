Steve Perry Reimagines Journey Classic With The Effect

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry took to social media to share the news that he has reimagined his former band's classic song "I Could Have Been You", with The Effect.

The single is set to be released on May 7th by The Effect, which features Toto's Steve Lukather son Trevor "Trev" Lukather, Phil Collins' song Nic Collins and Toto's Steve Maggiora.

Perry shared the following details: "In 1986 the JOURNEY 'Raised On Radio' record was released and in it was a song I've always felt was a diamond in the rough. I've known Trevor Lukather since he was 9 years old and he is a very gifted musician.

"One day we were talking about his new band, The Effect... He surprisingly mentioned 'It Could Have Been You' is one of his favorite tracks from that record, I told him I felt the same. I then said, why don't you record it? He asked if I would sing on it if they did, I said... 'Of course my most precious!'

"I must say, singing on their powerful track brought out a vocal experience in me from years ago ! So now... Releasing on May 7th on all socials and streaming is a very powerful reimagined version of, 'It Could Have Been You' by... THE EFFECT. Have a listen!" Pre-save the song here.

Related Stories

Jo Dee Messina Took Fans on a Retrospective Journey of Her Life At Sold Out Ryman Show

The String Cheese Incident Take Fans On Epic 'Roll Around The Sun'

Frank Turner Announces The Work: 50 States In 50 Days Documentary

Byland Releases 'Heavy For A While' And Announces Tour

News > Journey