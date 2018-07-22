|
Black Fast Release 'Phantom I Am' Video (Week in Review)
Black Fast Release 'Phantom I Am' Video was a top story on Wednesday: Black Fast celebrated their new album Spectre of Ruin hitting stores this past Friday, with the release of a brand new video for the track "Phantom I Am". Guitarist and vocalist Aaron Akin had this the following to say about the song, "This track has some really dark and unique progressions, an interesting overall arrangement and a ripper solo. "It's one of the songs that asks for the most repeat listens. Lyrically it sums up the overall theme and vibe of this record. Doused in the adipocere of extinction, the scorched husk peels, and the insect sings." Watch the video - here.
