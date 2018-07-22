Fastball Expand Hit Album For Anniversary Reissue (Week in Review)

. Fastball Expand Hit Album For Anniversary Reissue was a top story on Friday: (Conqueroo) Fastball's "All The Pain Money Can Buy" album has been expanded for a 20th anniversary deluxe reissue which will be released on November 9th featuring the remastered album and bonus tracks and the reissue will also feature the album released for the first time on vinyl. We were sent the following details: When the first single from Fastball's second record was released a few months before the album dropped, it was apparent there would be no sophomore slump. "The Way" exploded at radio, eventually going Gold, and propelling All the Pain Money Can Buy to Gold status in only three months and Platinum another three months later. The release also received two Grammy® nominations, and the band won four Austin Chronicle awards for the album. Produced by the band with Julian Raymond (Cheap Trick, Sugarland, LP), All the Pain Money Can Buy also delivered the second single, "Fire Escape," as well as the Top 20 single "Out of My Head" (whose chorus was recently reinterpreted in "Bad Things" by Machine Gun Kelly & Camilla Cabello) while also including a track with Poe (whose Hello was certified Gold in 1996). Read more - here. Conqueroo submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission. Fastball Music and more Fastball T-shirts and Posters More Fastball News Share this article



Related Stories



Fastball Expand Hit Album For Anniversary Reissue