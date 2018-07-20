Fastball Expand Hit Album For Anniversary Reissue 07-20-2018

. (Conqueroo) Fastball's "All The Pain Money Can Buy" album has been expanded for a 20th anniversary deluxe reissue which will be released on November 9th featuring the remastered album and bonus tracks and the reissue will also feature the album released for the first time on vinyl. We were sent the following details: When the first single from Fastball's second record was released a few months before the album dropped, it was apparent there would be no sophomore slump. "The Way" exploded at radio, eventually going Gold, and propelling All the Pain Money Can Buy to Gold status in only three months and Platinum another three months later. The release also received two Grammy® nominations, and the band won four Austin Chronicle awards for the album. Produced by the band with Julian Raymond (Cheap Trick, Sugarland, LP), All the Pain Money Can Buy also delivered the second single, "Fire Escape," as well as the Top 20 single "Out of My Head" (whose chorus was recently reinterpreted in "Bad Things" by Machine Gun Kelly & Camilla Cabello) while also including a track with Poe (whose Hello was certified Gold in 1996). This 20th anniversary edition contains the original 13 songs, plus nine bonus tracks including rare B-sides, compilation tracks, and four previously unissued demos. To make this anniversary even more special, the album makes its vinyl debut as a double LP containing all of the bonus material Street date is November 9, 2018 via Omnivore Recordings. With expanded packaging and an essay from Scott Schinder including a new interview with the band, All the Pain Money Can Buy returns stronger than ever. The way is finally clear. As Schinder notes, "It's not surprising that All the Pain Money Can Buy would catch on with the public. The album's 13 original songs embodied an irresistible mix of catchy song craft, melodic sophistication and emotional depth, and the band arranged and performed them with an unmistakable sense of urgency that underlined the opportunity that the project represented." According to Fastball's Tony Scalzo, "Coming to A&M Studios to record was a big deal for us. Hit records had come out of there for years and years, and you could really feel that when you walked inside. Time and a sizable budget gave us access to all these great session musicians and we were able to go nuts with our ideas. With Julian Raymond in the driver's seat, we were encouraged to take full advantage of the sonic resources available to us at A&M. When we finished we knew we had a great record but didn't expect the success it would bring us." Fastball's hometown Austin album release show will take place on Friday, November 9 at Austin's ACL Live!. Track Listing:

1. The Way

2. Fire Escape

3. Better Than It Was

4. Which Way To The Top?

5. Sooner Or Later

6. Warm Fuzzy Feeling

7. Slow Drag

8. G.O.D. (Good Old Days)

9. Charlie, The Methadone Man

10. Out Of My Head

11. Damaged Goods

12. Nowhere Road

13. Sweetwater, Texas Bonus Tracks:

14. Quit Your Job

15. Freeloader Freddie

16. The Way (Cassette Demo)*

17. Fire Escape (Demo)*

18. Slow Drag (Demo)*

19. Sweetwater, Texas (Demo)*

20. Androgynous

21. This Guy's In Love With You

22. The Way (Unpaved Acoustic Version)

* previously unissued Conqueroo submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

