Singled Out: Doomsday Outlaw's Bring It On Home (Week in Review)

Doomsday Outlaw

Singled Out: Doomsday Outlaw's Bring It On Home was a top story on Tuesday: Heavy rockers Doomsday Outlaw recently released their new album "Hard Times" and to celebrate we asked frontman Phil Poole to tell us the story behind the track "Bring It On Home". Here is the story:

"Bring It On Home" is a story about my recent existence and seeming inability to maintain a successful relationship. Though that wasn't always the case; I was with someone for many years, married, a son. But unfortunately that went the way that 50% of all marriages do and ended in misery.

That's actually what most of the first album "Suffer More" is about. As it all fell to pieces we just happened to be headed into the studio. Funny how life can kick you in the balls whilst simultaneously inspiring your creative side. In fact it's always been my experience that those two things go hand in hand, I wonder if that's just me or if it's more universal?

But getting to Bring It On Home: as we began writing "Hard Times", I was actually in the best place I'd ever been - the happiest I'd been by a mile. I was in a new relationship with someone that completed me. It all moved very fast - clearly too fast - but it felt more right than anything ever had.

She made me feel a fool in a way. I thought I understood what love is and instantly I learned, I didn't have a clue! Not until she came into my world anyway.

I'd never felt anything close to that feeling of desire and longing for another person. Perhaps that's part of the ultimate undoing: the feelings were, in the end, just too intense to control. Maybe I wasn't ready and rushed into that relationship so soon after my marriage ended. I guess I'll never really know. As before, right as we were heading into the studio this new relationship ended also. This quite simply destroyed me and without my little lion at my side (my little boy), giving me a reason to keep going, I'm not sure where I'd be.

So, having him to focus on, I poured all the heartache, pain, love, loss, joy and desperation from the last few years into writing the new album. That's how I got through in a lot of ways - not holding back and just being honest with myself. Admit my faults and try to overcome.

"Bring It On Home" is about my inability at that time to accept it was over. I couldn't - and I did everything I could think of to get her back, which in reality just made things worse. In these things, space is what's needed, but I just couldn't let go - no matter how much I told myself too.

So there me and my little lion were, back at my mum's again - our things stacked around us, sharing a bed. Me, going to the gym a lot to work out the anger, but ultimately passing out most nights after several bottles of wine. But at times, in that haze of misery, wine and cigarettes, I'd sit with paper surrounding me.

Writing into the night, songs, poems, stories. Sometimes just random thoughts, trying to get it out. Using this album as a way of trying to heal, that's when I wrote Bring It On Home.
In my mum's garden on a summer night trying desperately to remind myself I had so much to live for

It took a long time but it started to work - slowly! But it did work.

After a while, the band was going well, I'd got my boy into the local school, but most importantly, I got us a place to live. Our own place. Finally a home of our own that we couldn't be asked to leave because of a broken relationship.

I can sit here now in that home remembering the good times with a smile. I'm ready to start living the rest of my life, for me and my little lion.

This album marked the start of that. Whatever the future brings - I'm ready!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

Doomsday Outlaw Music and more

Doomsday Outlaw T-shirts and Posters

More Doomsday Outlaw News

