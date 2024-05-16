Richie Kotzen Shares 'Cheap Shots' Video And Announces Fall Tour

Richie Kotzen has released a music video for the new single "Cheap Shots" from his forthcoming album, and has also revealed the dates for his U.S. solo tour that will be taking place this fall.

"I'm very much looking forward to playing 'Cheap Shots' live with my band" says Kotzen. "We've got a long string of dates kicking off in Montclair California this weekend with our Los Angeles area show on Saturday at the Canyon in Agoura. From there I go off to Europe for all of June and a bit of July. Following those dates, I'm going to be doing an extensive USA run starting this September and by then my new studio album will be released so this is turning out to be a very active year for me."

The "Cheap Shots" video was directed and choreographed by Emmy Award winner Jeff Wolfe. "The video was directed by my good friend Jeff Wolfe who had a visual concept after hearing the song," explains Kotzen. "In addition to being a talented director he is also an accomplished actor and stuntman, so he had the eye for brining those boxing scenes together. Although the song isn't about boxing per se," Kotzen continues, "I thought it was a good visual to go along with the idea of someone constantly taking what we may call 'cheap shots' in order to bring you down."

U.S.A.

MAY 17 The Canyon Montclair, Montclair, CA

MAY 18 The Canyon Agoura Hills, Agoura Hills, CA

EUROPE

JUN 4 Batschkapp, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

JUN 5 Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany

JUN 6 Rosenhof GmbH, Osnabrück, Germany

JUN 8 Sweden Rock Festival 2024, Sölvesborg, Sweden

JUN 9 Pumpehuset, København, Denmark

JUN 11 Victory Podium, Alkmaar, Netherlands

JUN 12 Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Oberhausen, Germany

JUN 13 Metropool, Hengelo, Netherlands

JUN 14 Le Forum, Vaureal, France

JUN 16 Sala Riviera, Madrid, Spain (SOLD OUT)

JUN 17 La Salamandra, Barcelona, Spain

JUN 20 Rock Imperium Festival 2024, Cartagena, Spain

JUN 22 Crossroad, Angoulins, France

JUN 24 Garage, Saarbrucken, Germany

JUN 25 Große Freiheit, Hamburg, Germany

JUN 26 F-Haus, Jena, Germany

JUN 28 Backstage Halle, Munich, Germany

JUN 29 Amphiteatre, Sokolov, Czechia

JUN 30 Charita Olomouc, Olomouc 9, Czechia

JUL 1 Collosseum Club, Košice I, Slovakia

JUL 4 Dürer Kert, Budapest, Hungary

JUL 5 Majestic Music Club, Bratislava I, Slovakia

JUL 6 Metal Park 2024, Romano D'ezzelino, Italy

JUL 7 Dynamo, Zürich, Switzerland

JUL 10 Limelight, Belfast, United Kingdom

JUL 11 Opium Live, Dublin 8, Ireland

JUL 13 Islington Assembly Hall, London, United Kingdom

U.S. FALL TOUR

SEP 13 The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano CA

SEP 14 Whisky a Go Go West Hollywood CA

SEP 19 Goldfield Trading Post (Roseville) Roseville CA

SEP 20 Tower Theatre Fresno CA

SEP 21 Count's Vamp'd Las Vegas NV

SEP 25 The Black Sheep Colorado Springs CO

SEP 26 HQ Live Denver Denver CO

SEP 27 Barnato Omaha NE

SEP 28 Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City MO

SEP 30 City Winery St. Louis St. Louis MO

OCT 2 The Blue Note Harrison OH

OCT 4 The Magic Bag Ferndale MI

OCT 5 The Arcada Theatre St. Charles IL

OCT 7 Jergels Warrendale PA

OCT 9 The Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield CT

OCT 10 Iridium New York, NY

OCT 11 Iridium New York NY

OCT 12 Iridium New York NY

OCT 15 City Winery Boston Boston MA

OCT 17 Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH

OCT 20 The Suffolk Theater Riverhead NY

OCT 22 Rams Head on Stage Annapolis MD

OCT 23 Sellersville Theater Sellersville PA

OCT 24 The Beacon Theatre Hopewell VA

OCT 25 Backseat Bar & Grill Winchester VA

OCT 29 City Winery Atlanta Atlanta GA

OCT 30 City Winery Nashville Nashville TN

NOV 1 The Haute Spot Leander TX

NOV 2 Granada Theater Dallas TX

