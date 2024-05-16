Richie Kotzen Shares 'Cheap Shots' Video And Announces Fall Tour

Richie Kotzen has released a music video for the new single "Cheap Shots" from his forthcoming album, and has also revealed the dates for his U.S. solo tour that will be taking place this fall.
"I'm very much looking forward to playing 'Cheap Shots' live with my band" says Kotzen. "We've got a long string of dates kicking off in Montclair California this weekend with our Los Angeles area show on Saturday at the Canyon in Agoura. From there I go off to Europe for all of June and a bit of July. Following those dates, I'm going to be doing an extensive USA run starting this September and by then my new studio album will be released so this is turning out to be a very active year for me."
The "Cheap Shots" video was directed and choreographed by Emmy Award winner Jeff Wolfe. "The video was directed by my good friend Jeff Wolfe who had a visual concept after hearing the song," explains Kotzen. "In addition to being a talented director he is also an accomplished actor and stuntman, so he had the eye for brining those boxing scenes together. Although the song isn't about boxing per se," Kotzen continues, "I thought it was a good visual to go along with the idea of someone constantly taking what we may call 'cheap shots' in order to bring you down."
U.S.A.
MAY 17 The Canyon Montclair, Montclair, CA
MAY 18 The Canyon Agoura Hills, Agoura Hills, CA
EUROPE
JUN 4 Batschkapp, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
JUN 5 Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany
JUN 6 Rosenhof GmbH, Osnabrück, Germany
JUN 8 Sweden Rock Festival 2024, Sölvesborg, Sweden
JUN 9 Pumpehuset, København, Denmark
JUN 11 Victory Podium, Alkmaar, Netherlands
JUN 12 Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Oberhausen, Germany
JUN 13 Metropool, Hengelo, Netherlands
JUN 14 Le Forum, Vaureal, France
JUN 16 Sala Riviera, Madrid, Spain (SOLD OUT)
JUN 17 La Salamandra, Barcelona, Spain
JUN 20 Rock Imperium Festival 2024, Cartagena, Spain
JUN 22 Crossroad, Angoulins, France
JUN 24 Garage, Saarbrucken, Germany
JUN 25 Große Freiheit, Hamburg, Germany
JUN 26 F-Haus, Jena, Germany
JUN 28 Backstage Halle, Munich, Germany
JUN 29 Amphiteatre, Sokolov, Czechia
JUN 30 Charita Olomouc, Olomouc 9, Czechia
JUL 1 Collosseum Club, Košice I, Slovakia
JUL 4 Dürer Kert, Budapest, Hungary
JUL 5 Majestic Music Club, Bratislava I, Slovakia
JUL 6 Metal Park 2024, Romano D'ezzelino, Italy
JUL 7 Dynamo, Zürich, Switzerland
JUL 10 Limelight, Belfast, United Kingdom
JUL 11 Opium Live, Dublin 8, Ireland
JUL 13 Islington Assembly Hall, London, United Kingdom
U.S. FALL TOUR
SEP 13 The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano CA
SEP 14 Whisky a Go Go West Hollywood CA
SEP 19 Goldfield Trading Post (Roseville) Roseville CA
SEP 20 Tower Theatre Fresno CA
SEP 21 Count's Vamp'd Las Vegas NV
SEP 25 The Black Sheep Colorado Springs CO
SEP 26 HQ Live Denver Denver CO
SEP 27 Barnato Omaha NE
SEP 28 Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City MO
SEP 30 City Winery St. Louis St. Louis MO
OCT 2 The Blue Note Harrison OH
OCT 4 The Magic Bag Ferndale MI
OCT 5 The Arcada Theatre St. Charles IL
OCT 7 Jergels Warrendale PA
OCT 9 The Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield CT
OCT 10 Iridium New York, NY
OCT 11 Iridium New York NY
OCT 12 Iridium New York NY
OCT 15 City Winery Boston Boston MA
OCT 17 Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH
OCT 20 The Suffolk Theater Riverhead NY
OCT 22 Rams Head on Stage Annapolis MD
OCT 23 Sellersville Theater Sellersville PA
OCT 24 The Beacon Theatre Hopewell VA
OCT 25 Backseat Bar & Grill Winchester VA
OCT 29 City Winery Atlanta Atlanta GA
OCT 30 City Winery Nashville Nashville TN
NOV 1 The Haute Spot Leander TX
NOV 2 Granada Theater Dallas TX
