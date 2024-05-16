Tristan Tritt Shares Male Perspective Of Breaking Up With 'Sick Of It'

(e2PR) Rock singer-songwriter Tristan Tritt today released his new single "Sick of It" which is a track from his debut EP What Are We Doing?, that is due out this July 18, 2024.

"Sick of It" combines crunchy guitars with Tristan's passionate vocals, culminating in a hard-hitting rock song about the end of a relationship. Lyrically, Tristan highlights many of the feelings and difficulties people experience during a breakup, with lines like "Don't call me cause you wanna talk. I know it's all my f***** fault. These birds won't even let me rest. I've dropped the ball, I've failed the test." Tristan's delivery creates a visceral listening experience allowing the listener to feel the song.

Tristan says, "I wanted to make a song that was about breaking up from the male perspective. Instagram kept showing me these funny videos of guys dancing at a bar with their friends, with captions like 'she's broke. I'm up' then immediately cut to the same guy drunk and crying about the girl he just lost. Ironically, I wrote this song while I was in a relationship that ended soon after but the inspiration was that this perspective isnt something you hear about too often. The 'colorful' language paints a more realistic picture of what young men go through after having their heart broken. I'm certainly guilty of over-indulging, and then making the mistake of texting (or worse...calling) my ex. The 'hangxiety' is very real! My advice is if you're gonna go out with your friends and you're prone to caving in, just give someone your damn phone...before it's too late."

The new single is the precursor to Tristan's debut EP, What Are We Doing? which will be released on July 18, 2024.

"Sick of It" is the third single released by Tristan in the last few months. The other songs, "Cause It's Mine" and "No Filter" were celebrated by fans and critics weighed in with American Songwriter saying of the latter, "With influences spanning classic harder rock of Black Sabbath and Motörhead, through Stone Temple Pilots through rapper Kid Cudi, 'No Filter' only touches the base of what the singer, songwriter, and guitarist is starting to build up."

Tristan will embark on his next tour of the US this summer with more dates to be announced.



TOUR DATES - Tickets

Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Plant City, FL

Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Geneva, IN

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Greenville, KY

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Cartersville, GA

Related Stories

Tristan Tritt Streams New Song 'Cause It's Mine'

Tristan Tritt and America Part Two Announce Coheadlining Tour

Travis Tritt's Son Tristan Shares Rockin' New Single 'Nervous System Overload'

News > Tristan Tritt