Polar Return With 'We Won't Sleep' Video

(Atom Splitter) Polar share the video for their new single "We Won't Sleep." The song will stream worldwide on all DSPs at midnight tonight. This powerful anthem of resistance, infused with intense lyrics and pulsating rhythms, is a relentless call to action. The track opens with a bold challenge to the status quo, intensifying into a declaration of unstoppable energy and change. Accompanied by a dynamic music video that captures the essence of rebellion, the song and its visuals stimulate the senses, portraying the urgency and chaos of revolution.

In 2023, amidst significant lineup changes that led to the departure of several original members, founding vocalist Adam Woodford took the reins. Determined to turn adversity into opportunity, Woodford revitalized Polar by bringing on new members Stefan Whiting (bass), Bruno Consani (guitar), Simon Richardson (guitar), and Max Flohr (drums).

The fresh lineup has injected new energy and perspective into the band, further amplifying the defiant and transformative message of "We Won't Sleep."

Since their formation in 2009, Polar have carved out a distinctive niche with their intense, chaotic sound and electrifying live performances. Over the past 15 years, they have built a solid reputation, establishing themselves as a powerful presence in the music scene. The rejuvenated lineup has not only taken center stage at the Resurrection Festival but has also completed tours across Europe and the UK. Together, they have produced Polar's forthcoming sixth studio album with Jack Murphy at Crystal Sound Studios, exploring the theme of change's destructive power. This album is considered by the band as its most impactful work to date. With renewed positivity and unyielding determination, Polar have reached new heights of strength and shows no signs of stopping.

News on the forthcoming album is coming soon so stay tuned.

