Hardcastle Deliver 'Hostage' Video

LA-based alternative rockers Hardcastle are heralding the release of their debut single "Hostage" (out tomorrow, May 17th), with the release of a music video for the track.

The single will be included on the band's forthcoming EP, "Circuit", which will be released on September 13th and was produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Goo Goo Dolls).

According to SRO, "Circuit explores frontman/founding member Graham Laderman's journey of transformation, healing, and his love of music with compelling melodies, introspective lyrics, and a sound that speaks to everyone. The EP includes guitar tracks on several tracks recorded by Tim Pierce (Shinedown, Bon Jovi) and was mixed by Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons) with mastering by Howie Weinberg (U2, Smashing Pumpkins)."

"'Circuit' is the culmination of over 10 years of trying to find myself," shares Graham. "What started as an ember became a roaring flame as I found my way back to my love of music. Getting to work with Rob Cavallo, Tim Pierce, Mark Needham, and my friends to create something I feel wholly represented by is beyond a dream come true. I'll let the record play now and the music can speak for itself..."

"I loved working with Graham, his enthusiasm and smarts in the rock genre are second to none," praises Rob Cavallo. "I look forward to seeing the reaction from fans!"

"Hostage was in a way the first song I wrote (with Whakaio Taahi and Davis Naish) that opened the doors for this EP," says Graham. "It was me saying 'I'm not going to people please anymore, I'm going to say what I want and ignore the voice in my head that tells me I'm not good enough or that what I'm doing is worthless.' It's my experience of breaking out of the cage I had made from inherited and self-imposed beliefs that held me captive, stifling and trapping my identity within."

