Future Palace Premiere 'The Echoes of Disparity' Video

(Atom Splitter) Future Palace are pleased to announce their upcoming album Distortion, due out September 6 via Arising Empire! Today, the band has shared the video for the single "The Echoes of Disparity," featuring a standout collaboration with Charlie Rolfe from As Everything Unfolds. This song makes a strong statement regarding societal pressure and control over women's bodies. Singer Maria Lessing showcases an impressive vocal range, transitioning between powerful shouts and crystal-clear vocals, adding depth and emotion to the song's important message.

The world is a firework of overstimulation, and Future Palace have dedicated their latest album Distortion, to this overwhelming feeling. On the new record, the band delves into a mass of mental illnesses and societal problems, creating music that, fittingly, delivers more hooks than ever before, shifting seamlessly from the quietest depths to the loftiest heights.

While their previous album, Run, leaned toward musical extremes, Distortion is the ultimate culmination of all the tones Future Palace have absorbed on their Europe-wide journey as one of the most exciting acts in alternative guitar music. The album features the most powerful metalcore breakdowns meeting trembling darkwave beats, anthemic emocore refrains à la Bad Omens contrasted with sacred choirs, and the coldness of industrial clashing with the powerful emotionality of Sleep Token, making Distortion more like a manifesto.

