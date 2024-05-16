Kings of Leon Release 'Seen' Visualizer

Kings of Leon have released a brand new visualizer video for their song "Seen", which comes from their recently released 9th full-length studio album, "Can We Please Have Fun".

Jared Followill said of the clip, "We've found that the more control we take, over all aspects of the creative process, the more authentic the experience is for us and the fans. We love seeing people's reactions and personal interpretations of the songs.

"But at the end of the day, nobody knows what these songs mean, and how they should come to life, better than we do. This album is our baby, and we want it presented in the way we envisioned when we wrote and recorded it."

The album was recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine).

Kings of Leon will return to North America on tour starting August 14th in Austin, TX.

Kings of Leon - 2024 US/Canada Tour Dates:

Date City Venue

August 14 Austin, TX Moody Center

August 16 Houston, TX Toyota Center

August 17 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

August 20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

August 22 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

August 23 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

August 25 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*

August 26 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*

August 28 Portland, OR Moda Center

August 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

September 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

September 3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

September 5 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

September 13 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

September 14 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

September 16 Boston, MA. MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 18 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

September 20 Washington, DC The Anthem

September 22 Washington, DC The Anthem

September 23 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

September 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

September 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 1 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

October 2 Laval, QC Place Bell

October 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

October 7 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*Not a Live Nation Date

Related Stories

Kings Of Leon Celebrate Album Release With 'Nowhere to Run' Video

Kings of Leon's City Sessions To Livestream Tonight

Kings of Leon Have 'Nothing To Do' With New Video

Kings of Leon Stream New Song 'Split Screen'

News > Kings of Leon