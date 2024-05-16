Kings of Leon Release 'Seen' Visualizer

Kings of Leon have released a brand new visualizer video for their song "Seen", which comes from their recently released 9th full-length studio album, "Can We Please Have Fun".
Jared Followill said of the clip, "We've found that the more control we take, over all aspects of the creative process, the more authentic the experience is for us and the fans. We love seeing people's reactions and personal interpretations of the songs.
"But at the end of the day, nobody knows what these songs mean, and how they should come to life, better than we do. This album is our baby, and we want it presented in the way we envisioned when we wrote and recorded it."
The album was recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine).
Kings of Leon will return to North America on tour starting August 14th in Austin, TX.
Kings of Leon - 2024 US/Canada Tour Dates:
Date City Venue
August 14 Austin, TX Moody Center
August 16 Houston, TX Toyota Center
August 17 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
August 20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
August 22 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
August 23 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
August 25 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*
August 26 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*
August 28 Portland, OR Moda Center
August 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
September 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
September 3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
September 5 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
September 13 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater
September 14 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center
September 16 Boston, MA. MGM Music Hall at Fenway
September 18 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium
September 20 Washington, DC The Anthem
September 22 Washington, DC The Anthem
September 23 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann
September 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
September 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
September 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
October 1 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
October 2 Laval, QC Place Bell
October 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
October 7 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
*Not a Live Nation Date
