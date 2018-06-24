|
Bad Touch Announce New Album 'Shake A Leg' (Week in Review)
Bad Touch Announce New Album 'Shake A Leg' was a top story on Thursday: (Noble) Bad Touch have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "Shake A Leg" on October 5th via their just inked worldwide album deal with Marshall Records. We were sent the following details: The band will support the release with their "Shake A Leg" 18-date UK headline tour that starts on Wednesday 14th October at Newcastle University Union.
