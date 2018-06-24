Bad Touch Announce New Album 'Shake A Leg'

We were sent the following details: The band will support the release with their "Shake A Leg" 18-date UK headline tour that starts on Wednesday 14th October at Newcastle University Union.



The band's third album, "Shake A Leg", was recorded in their home county of Norfolk at Orange Tree Studios. Engineered, produced and mixed by Andy Hodgson, the new album follows the critically acclaimed 2016 release "Truth Be Told" which featured the rock radio hit "99%". Read more - here.

