Disturbed's David Draiman Teams With Nothing More For 'Angel Song'

Nothing More have released a music video for their brand new single "Angel Song" that features Disturbed frontman David Draiman, and comes from their forthcoming album, "Carnal", that is set to arrive on June 28th.
"'Angel Song' is the haunting sound of our past selves melting into a future that is as bright as it is dark," explains Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins. "Our animal nature is getting more and more chewed up by society and our souls swallowed by technology, but there's something in us that wants to fight back.
"As the song was coming together in the studio, it became immediately clear to us that David Draiman's voice would take it to another level. We're so happy with the result."
"The power of the track is undeniable," exclaims Draiman. "I've been a fan of the band since the very beginning."
