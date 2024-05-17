Greta Van Fleet Share Starcatcher World Tour Video Update

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet is sharing a video update from its 2024 Starcatcher World Tour. In support of its third studio album, the group launched the latest US leg in the series in St. Louis, MO on April 27; the run will wrap up in Milwaukee, WI on May 21, after which they'll head to Europe in June for the summer festival season.
"The Starcatcher World Tour has been nothing short of memorable so far," says the band, "and it's all thanks to you!"
Greta Van Fleet recorded the 2023 album at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar). "Starcatcher" debuted at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last summer, and landed at No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts in the region.
Stream live video highlights from the Starcatcher World Tour here.
