STYX Announce Terry Gowan As New Bass Player

(ABC) STYX have announced that Terry Gowan will be taking over on bass as they begins their tour in the Maritimes and Quebec this evening and will play shows in Moncton (5/17), Summerside (5/18), Halifax (5/19), Laval (5/21), Trois-Rivières Rivières (5/22), Alma (5/24) and Quebec City (5/25). Tickets are available HERE. Juno Award winner and bilingual artist from Fredericton David Myles, heir to Johnny Cash, JJ Cale and Buddy Holly will open for all shows.

Starting June 11, STYX will join up with FOREIGNER and special guest John Waite for the "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" co-headlining trek produced by Live Nation.

The seven band members are committed to thrilling audiences around the world as they begin their second decade with an average of more than 100 shows per year. STYX consists of James "JY" Young, Tommy Shaw, Lawrence Gowan, Chuck Panozzo, Todd Sucherman, Will Evankovich and, picking up the baton from Ricky Phillips, taking over on bass is Terry Gowan.

Terry Gowan declares, "It is within an honor and somewhere beyond a dream come true to be joining JY, Tommy, Chuck, Will, and my brother Lawrence - and to be reacquainted with decade long Gowan bandmate Todd -- in taking on the mantle as the new bassist of the legendary STYX. Here's to many years ahead on the Styx adventure!"

"I'm very pleased and proud to have my brother, Terry, join Styx," says Lawrence Gowan. "Terry played on four of my six solo Gowan albums. He's on records that include some of the world's most renowned musicians: Tony Levin, Jerry Marotta, Jon Anderson, and Alex Lifeson, as well as touring with Gowan from 1985 to 1990 and again 2010 to this year of 2024. It's really great to have him aboard!"

As Tommy Shaw exclaims, "We're all looking forward to the Canadian shows that are coming up soon and introducing Terry Gowan on bass guitar and vocals as the newest Styx member!!! Are you ready to rock? We are too! See you soon!"

Drummer Todd Sucherman adds, "I've had the pleasure of being a rhythm section partner with Terry Gowan for several years in Gowan's band, and I look forward to welcoming this talented multi-instrumentalist into the fold."

STYX has five decades of hits and immortal rock songs. Like a symphony reaching a crescendo, a STYX show covers a wide range of styles. From "Suite Madame Blue" to "The Grand Illusion", including "Lady", "Blue Collar Man", "Renegade", "Miss America", "Lorelei", "Crystal Ball" and obviously "Come Sail Away," the band has a virtually limitless supply of classics.

CRASH OF THE CROWN, STYX's most recent album released in 2021, reached #1 on the Billboard Rock chart after its release.

Headlining:

Fri 5/17 Moncton, MB. Casino New Brunswick - The Centre

Sat 5/18 Summerside, PE. Consolidated Credit Union Place

Sun 5/19 Halifax, NS. Scotiabank Centre

Tue 5/21 Laval, QC. Place Bell

Wed 5/22 Trois-Rivieres, QC. Amphitheatre Cogeco

Fri 5/24 Alma, QC. Centre Multisports - Alma

Sat 5/25 Quebec City, QC. Agora - Quebec City

"Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" with Foreigner and John Waite:

Tue 6/11 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Wed 6/12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Fri 6/14 Toronto, ONT. Budweiser Stage

Sat 6/15 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue 6/18 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL

Wed 6/19 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Fri 6/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat 6/22 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue 6/25 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Wed 6/26 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Fri 6/28 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Sat 6/29 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sun 6/30 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri 7/12 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Sat 7/13 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Mon 7/15 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

Wed 7/17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri 7/19 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat 7/20 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue 7/23 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed 7/24 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri 7/26 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sun 7/28 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue 7/30 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed 7/31 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri 8/2 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sat 8/3 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun 8/4 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Fri 8/16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

Sat 8/17 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

Tue 8/20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB

Wed 8/21 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri 8/23 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sat 8/24 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Mon 8/26 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

Wed 8/28 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

