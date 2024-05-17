Joe Bonamassa Releases New Single 'If Heartaches Were Nickels'

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa announces the release of his latest single, "If Heartaches Were Nickels," recorded live at the legendary Hollywood Bowl. This poignant rendition, featured on Bonamassa's upcoming album and film release Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra, breathes new life into one of his earlier classics from his 2000 debut album A New Day Yesterday. The performance, enhanced by a 40-piece orchestra, captures the grandeur of Bonamassa's live show and elevates the song, highlighting his unique ability to blend deep blues influences with rock vigour.

Bonamassa's rendition of "If Heartaches Were Nickels" received critical acclaim and helped establish his reputation as a formidable talent in the blues genre. Originally written by Warren Haynes and covered by Kenny Neal, the song remains a standout track in Bonamassa's discography, often praised for its emotional depth and technical brilliance. This single follows the release of the album's most recent single "Ball Peen Hammer," continuing to showcase Bonamassa's musical journey and his contributions to the blues-rock genre. Out June 21st in CD/DVD, CD/BR, 2 LP special colour vinyl (180-gram), and digital formats, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra continues the celebration of Bonamassa's musical journey and his contributions to the blues-rock genre.

Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra showcases Bonamassa's virtuosic blend of blues and rock but also elevates fan-favourite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood's finest - David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova. "Very few gigs represent my journey in music more than the Hollywood Bowl. I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 in search of opportunity and cheaper rent than New York City. My first gig at The Mint was attended by 5 of my friends and that's all. We have played The Greek Theatre many times since, but the Bowl has always been a dream. The orchestra and the sheer scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life," reminisces Bonamassa.

Following the momentum from his standout performance supporting The Rolling Stones at Lumen Field in Seattle this week, Bonamassa is gearing up for his eagerly awaited "Blues Deluxe Tour" in the U.S. this summer. Beginning August 2nd in Selbyville, DE, and culminating in an unforgettable two-night performance in Hampton Beach, NH, on August 30th and 31st, the tour celebrates Bonamassa's seminal albums Blues Deluxe and its chart-topping successor, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. This 21-city tour will showcase an electrifying mix of Bonamassa's classics and deep tracks live for the first time, alongside a band of world-class musicians.

Related Stories

Black Country Communion 'Enlighten' With New Single

Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Ball Peen Hammer' Video From Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra

Joe Bonamassa Announces Rare One-Off UK Concert at The Anvil

Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall 2024 Tour

News > Joe Bonamassa