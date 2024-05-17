Collective Soul Stream New Double Album 'Here To Eternity'

(ABC) For fans it's felt like an eternity since Collective Soul released new music, even though it's only been two years since their last album, VIBRATING, was released.
Today they can rejoice in the highly anticipated and critically acclaimed 12th studio album, Here To Eternity, which is out now on their label, Fuzze-Flex Records distributed physically by AMPED Distribution and digitally by Virgin Music Group.
It includes 20 brand new songs which is available everywhere on digital stores and streaming partners (including a Dolby ATMOS version), as a single disc CD, and as a limited-edition double-disc colored vinyl.
