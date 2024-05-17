.

Bon Jovi Share New Song 'Living Proof'

05-17-2024
Bon Jovi Share New Song 'Living Proof'

(fcc) Bon Jovi have released a lyric video for their new single "Living Proof". The song comes from the band's forthcoming 16th studio album, FOREVER, that will be out on June 7, 2024

"This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi," said frontman Jon Bon Jovi. FOREVER is now available for pre-order where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

Jon Bon Jovi will appear as a mentor on the season finale of American Idol, airing on ABC this Sunday May 19 at 8pm. Plus, he'll take the stage for a performance of "Legendary."

Related Stories
Bon Jovi Share New Song 'Living Proof'

Richie Sambora Reacts To Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story Documentary

Richie Sambora Returns With 'I Pray', The First Of Four New Songs

Jon Bon Jovi Talks Current Relationship With Richie Sambora

Bon Jovi Premiere 'Legendary' Video and Announce 'Forever' Album

News > Bon Jovi

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Disturbed's David Draiman Teams With Nothing More For 'Angel Song'- Slash Shares Video For 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' Feat Demi Lovato- more

Ozzy Looks Back At Black Sabbath From His Perspective- Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live For Three Nights- more

Day In Country

Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton Big Winners At 59th Academy of Country Music Awards- Hear George Strait's New Song 'MIA Down In MIA'- more

Reviews

Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials

Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland

Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More

Latest News

Disturbed's David Draiman Teams With Nothing More For 'Angel Song'

Slash Shares Video For 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' Feat Demi Lovato

Bon Jovi Share New Song 'Living Proof'

Collective Soul Stream New Double Album 'Here To Eternity'

Joe Bonamassa Releases New Single 'If Heartaches Were Nickels'

STYX Announce Terry Gowan As New Bass Player

Greta Van Fleet Share Starcatcher World Tour Video Update

Singled Out: Ian Abel Band's California Nights