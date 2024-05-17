Bon Jovi Share New Song 'Living Proof'

(fcc) Bon Jovi have released a lyric video for their new single "Living Proof". The song comes from the band's forthcoming 16th studio album, FOREVER, that will be out on June 7, 2024

"This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi," said frontman Jon Bon Jovi. FOREVER is now available for pre-order where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

Jon Bon Jovi will appear as a mentor on the season finale of American Idol, airing on ABC this Sunday May 19 at 8pm. Plus, he'll take the stage for a performance of "Legendary."

