(fcc) Bon Jovi have released a lyric video for their new single "Living Proof". The song comes from the band's forthcoming 16th studio album, FOREVER, that will be out on June 7, 2024
"This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi," said frontman Jon Bon Jovi. FOREVER is now available for pre-order where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.
Jon Bon Jovi will appear as a mentor on the season finale of American Idol, airing on ABC this Sunday May 19 at 8pm. Plus, he'll take the stage for a performance of "Legendary."
Richie Sambora Reacts To Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story Documentary
Richie Sambora Returns With 'I Pray', The First Of Four New Songs
Jon Bon Jovi Talks Current Relationship With Richie Sambora
Bon Jovi Premiere 'Legendary' Video and Announce 'Forever' Album
Disturbed's David Draiman Teams With Nothing More For 'Angel Song'- Slash Shares Video For 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' Feat Demi Lovato- more
Ozzy Looks Back At Black Sabbath From His Perspective- Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live For Three Nights- more
Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton Big Winners At 59th Academy of Country Music Awards- Hear George Strait's New Song 'MIA Down In MIA'- more
Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials
Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Disturbed's David Draiman Teams With Nothing More For 'Angel Song'
Slash Shares Video For 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' Feat Demi Lovato
Bon Jovi Share New Song 'Living Proof'
Collective Soul Stream New Double Album 'Here To Eternity'
Joe Bonamassa Releases New Single 'If Heartaches Were Nickels'
STYX Announce Terry Gowan As New Bass Player
Greta Van Fleet Share Starcatcher World Tour Video Update
Singled Out: Ian Abel Band's California Nights