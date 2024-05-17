Slash Shares Video For 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' Feat Demi Lovato

(Prime PR) Slash celebrated the release of his new blues album "Orgy Of The Damned", by sharing a music video for the track "Papa Was A Rolling Stone" featuring vocals from pop star Demi Lovato's powerhouse vocals. Watch/share the "Papa Was A Rolling Stone".

The video portrays Demi Lovato, SLASH and his blues band Johnny Griparic (bass), Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis (keyboards), Michael Jerome (drums), and Tash Neal (vocals/guitar) recording the song in the studio fused with historical footage and a 70s raw energy and vibe befitting the song.

"Slash is a legendary talent and friend I've known for years, so I was thrilled to collaborate with him again for his project. He brought such an amazing energy when we were in the studio and reimagining this iconic song together was effortless and fun. He had such a clear vision for the song and I'm grateful that he wanted to honor my story. I'm so proud of what we created!" -- DEMI LOVATO

