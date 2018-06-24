|
Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight (Week in Review)
Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight was a top story on Friday: Warbeast singer Bruce Corbitt (also of Rigor Mortis) shared the good news with fans via social media that the treatment he is undergoing for esophageal cancer appears to be working. He shared, "I've been living in a nightmare... now I feel like I'm in a dream. Did this really happen? I honestly came in like I was preparing for the firing line. I'm still in shock! I know this doesn't mean we've won. But it does mean I'm winning and doing better than they thought I would. "Thanks for being in this war with me.... y'all have made a big difference. It's nice to be crying tears of joy instead of tears of agony. I've fought so hard.... thanks for giving me the break I asked for last night. Now Mr. C Ancer showing a weakness... so it's time to go in for the knockout. I'll be back on stage in less than a month! "For those that missed it.... I posted a video of my positive test results if you wanna go watch it. Love you all!" Watch the video - here.
