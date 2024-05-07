KK's Priest And Accept Teaming Up For North American Tour

(Freeman) KK's Priest - featuring Judas Priest alum and GRAMMY Award winning/nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals) - and Teutonic metal originators Accept will join forces this fall 2024 for an unmissable North American tour! Both bands are touring in support of their brand new albums, out now via Napalm Records.

The massive run will begin on August 31 in Los Angeles, CA, visiting a slew of major cities in the USA and Canada - such as Toronto, ON, Montreal, QC, New York, NY and Nashville, TN - before coming to an end in San Francisco, CA on October 7. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 9 at 10:00am EDT, so get your tickets quickly before it's too late - these will go fast!

K.K. Downing says: "It's time!!! Let the full European metal assault commence, KK's Priest / Accept. Not since 1983 have we shared the same battleground. From Germany, from the UK, let the Flying Vs clash, let the metal fly! All in the name of defending our beloved heavy metal music, let the people come from all walks of life to witness the battle royal. There is no doubt that we warriors of metal will give every ounce of our energy and our power in order to deliver up our very finest performance. This is a spectacle not to be missed, and this is possibly the one and only time in history for you to witness this iconic duel. Who will be the victor? You will be the judge, let the music begin from early August to early October... The arena awaits!!"

ACCEPT's Wolf Hoffmann says: "This tour with KK's Priest is a dream come true for Accept and for me personally.

Accept supported Judas Priest back in the early 80s - it was our first 'real' international tour and Priest had been a huge influence on us.

I'm really looking forward to reconnecting with KK on this very special tour. It's going to be epic! Don't miss it!"

KK'S PRIEST & ACCEPT

Full Metal Assault Tour 2024

August 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go-Go

September 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Rainbow Backyard Bash 2024

September 3 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

September 5 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

September 6 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center

September 7 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater

September 8 - Detroit, MI @ District 142

September 10 - Toronto, ON @ QET

September 11 - Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

September 13 - New York, NY @ The Palladium

September 14 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

September 15 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

September 16 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

September 18 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box

September 20 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

September 21 - Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom

September 22 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

September 24 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

September 26 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

September 27 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

September 28 - Dallas, TX @ Tannahill's

September 29 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

October 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

October 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

October 4 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

October 5 - San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

October 6 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

October 7 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

