200,000 Fans Expected At Welcome To Rockville

(AM-Media) Welcome To Rockville kicks off the Danny Wimmer Presents festival season this week with its biggest year in the festivals 10+ year history, featuring a new 5th stage and 50 more bands added this year. Festival producers are expecting a record setting 200,000 attendees from all around the world during the four day destination event.

As the event approaches, DWP has announced more details about the brand new Rockville onsite experiences including the BLACKENED Whiskey Burger Bar with Chef Chris Santos, The Church of Rock & Roll, Just Add Milk Cereal Bar and more.

The 13th Welcome To Rockville features its most powerful collection of artists yet, including headliners Mötley Crüe & Disturbed (Thursday), Limp Bizkit & Jelly Roll (Friday), Foo Fighters & Queens of the Stone Age (Saturday) and Slipknot & Evanescence (Sunday), along with Judas Priest, Greta Van Fleet, Falling In Reverse, A Day To Remember, Breaking Benjamin, Bad Omens, The Offspring, Mudvayne, Koe Wetzel, Stone Temple Pilots, Primus, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, a rare appearance by Mr. Bungle, and many others.

A limited number of Welcome To Rockville passes, camping options and hotel bundles are still available at www.WelcomeToRockville.com.

BLACKENED Burger Bar: DWP has announced the debut of the Metal Burger Box at the BLACKENED Burger Bar, exclusively at Welcome To Rockville. Crafted in collaboration with BLACKENED Whiskey, renowned celebrity Chef Chris Santos, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Metallica, and Welcome To Rockville, the BLACKENED Burger Bar promises to be an extraordinary fusion of exceptional spirits, culinary innovation, and the raw energy of rock music. Featuring signature burgers that embody the spirit of rock and roll, the BLACKENED Burger Bar invites fans to embark on a culinary journey unlike any other. Each Metal Burger Box is accompanied by exclusive surprises and presented in custom packaging designed to be cherished long after the last bite. Rockville attendees are invited to visit the BLACKENED Burger Bar to be a part of this groundbreaking culinary experience.

"Three things I love about summer are: cooking for my favorite metal bands at Danny Wimmer festivals every year, enjoying BLACKENED Whiskey cocktails while I'm there, and listening to Metallica while I'm doing it!" says celebrity Chef Chris Santos. "So the idea of combining the three in a fun, creative and collaborative way with both the festivals and the band seemed like a no brainer to me. And then things moved QUICK! And here we are with the first ever Metallica X Chris Santos BLACKENED Burger Bar debuting at Welcome To Rockville!"

Just Add Milk Cereal Bar: Starting Thursday morning, Welcome To Rockville campers will be able to mix and match the cereals they grew up on with fresh, ice-cold Florida milk or indulge in a fresh scoop of ice cream while vintage TVs blast out Saturday morning cartoons, making it a pit stop for nostalgia and flavor-packed fun. The activation is located within the festival campgrounds by the General Store and Pit Stop #1. Milk and ice cream will be provided by Florida Dairy Farmers. All proceeds will go to Second Harvest Food Bank, who is also a beneficiary of the post-festival food donations via Musically Fed.

"Florida Dairy Farmers is proud to partner with Welcome To Rockville to fuel campers with local, delicious, and nutritious milk and ice cream at the Just Add Milk Cereal Bar. All proceeds will go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to help feed kids, families, and seniors who are experiencing hunger in our community. We were able to make this experience possible through generous donations from General Mills, TG Lee and The Ice Cream Club," said Diahann Smith, Senior Marketing Director at Florida Dairy Farmers. (Please note that Just Add Milk Cereal Bar is open to campers only.)

The Church of Rock & Roll: The brand new The Church of Rock & Roll will serve as a sanctuary of metal madness featuring endless karaoke, sinister spirits and unforeseen thrills that will bring out festival goers' inner rockstars. The ultimate dive bar experience features all-day karaoke with the opportunity for fans to connect, unwind, and immerse themselves in the spirit of rock 'n' roll.

Returning immersive experiences on the Welcome To Rockville festival grounds include:

The BLACKENED Whiskey Bar (featuring the super premium blend of straight bourbons and ryes created by the late, legendary Master Distiller Dave Pickerell and the almighty Metallica).

Rock N' Ride immersive carnival rides - WhipSplash Water Slide, Roundabout Ferris Wheel (with spectacular views of the festival grounds), The Round Up and The Swinger

