Beartooth Add New Leg To The Surface Tour

(Atom Splitter) Beartooth have announced a new summer leg of their The Surface Tour, following their sold out 2024 North American leg of the trek, which sold a career-record 78,000 tickets across 40+ shows.

The next leg kicks off on July 5 in Las Vegas and runs through August 3 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Currents, Boundaries, and Nevertel will serve as support. All dates are below, and tickets go on sale Friday, May 10, with various pre-sales happening now.

"We've all been working harder than ever to create the best show we've ever put on and will stop at nothing to make sure it's worth every penny and then some," says Caleb Shomo. "We can't wait to get back out and rock with all of you!"

Beartooth's fifth studio album, The Surface, released in October on Red Bull Records. With 160 million streams to date, it debuted at #1 on Billboard Hard Rock Albums, Luminate Alternative Albums, and Luminate Record Label Independent Current Albums, as well as #5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales. The band has so far earned nominations at this year's Libera Awards for "Best Heavy Record" and the Heavy Music Awards for "Best International Artist."

In other Beartooth news, their latest single "I Was Alive" landed at No. 1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Airplay Chart and the US Mediabase Active Rock radio chart - it landed on the latter chart for the week of April 27 and has stayed there for two weeks. The single marks the band's second No. 1 in six months, following their previous single, "Might Love Myself," which was the band's first-ever No. 1 at the format. Beartooth achieving back-to-back, chart-topping singles at radio is a testament to their decade of growth and the power of The Surface.

BEARTOOTH ON TOUR

WITH CURRENTS, BOUNDARIES, + NEVERTEL:

7/5 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

7/6 - Fresno, CA - Tioga-Seqoia Brewery

7/7 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

7/9 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom

7/11 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom

7/13 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe Hammond

7/14 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

7/16 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland

7/18 - Dubuque, IA - Back Waters Stage

7/19 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

7/20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival

7/22 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

7/23 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

7/24 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

7/26 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors

7/27 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penns National

7/29 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

7/30 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

8/1 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

8/2 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

8/3 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

