Slash Adds Date To .E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival Tour

Slash has added a Salt Lake City stop to his upcoming all-star S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival tour. The new date will take place on July 16th at the Red Butte Garden.

We were sent these details about the trek: In celebration of his forthcoming new album Orgy of the Damned out May 17 on Gibson Records, SLASH the iconic, GRAMMY-winning guitarist and songwriter has curated an all-star Blues lineup for the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival touring North America this summer. SLASH formed the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival which stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N' Tolerance to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the Blues, and to perform with other Blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre. SLASH's S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival includes Warren Haynes Band, Keb' 'Mo, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe. On all dates, SLASH will perform alongside his Blues band featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal. Today, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival has added a new date of Tuesday, July 16 in Salt Lake City, UT at the Red Butte Garden.

"The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival is great platform for my band to jam on some blues and R&B inspired music alongside some truly influential artists," says SLASH. "It's a great vehicle to bring people of ALL kinds together during these divisive times to have a fun and entertaining afternoon and evening of live music, away from all the chaos that's going on. We'll also be using some of the proceeds to give back to the community and these important causes."

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival was designed with maximum social impact in mind. SLASH has a strong desire to give back to nonprofits that he has supported over the years, as well as to help lift marginalized communities, and support mental health initiatives that share his restorative focus of elevating lives for the benefit of all. SLASH has now chosen a fifth nonprofit, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to directly benefit from touring proceeds from the festival. NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. An alliance of more than 600 local affiliates, NAMI works in communities to educate, support, advocate, listen and improve the lives of people with mental illness and their loved ones. NAMI's mission is to create a world where all people affected by mental illness can experience hope, recovery, wellness and freedom from stigma.

NAMI joins the previously announced organizations including The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute, and War Child. Through PLUS1.ORG the S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival will donate a portion of the proceeds from every VIP package, as well as Ticket sold for the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival to directly benefit the nonprofits selected by SLASH. As part of the VIP program, fans will have the opportunity to access SLASH's official Soundcheck Experience, take home an autographed vinyl of the new Orgy of the Damned album, and receive an exclusive SLASH piece of jewelry, and more.

Related Stories

Slash To Rock Amoeba Hollywood For Album Release

Slash Rocks Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow'

Slash Teams With Chris Stapleton To Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well'

Gibson Releases Slash 'Jessica' Les Paul

News > Slash