(BPM) Alternative rock group The Early November have shared a music video for their brand new single; "Tired Of Lying", which is the third track to be released from the band's forthcoming Self-Titled album that is set to hit stores on June 14th.
Shares frontman Ace Enders: "This song is about overcoming childhood trauma and demons while at the same time learning about and trying to face your new ones. The vicious cycle many of us sadly find ourselves in."
The Early November will be bringing their new album across the US this summer as they hit the road for a a month long headline tour with support from Spitalfield, Hellogoodbye, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver. The tour kicks off on June 22nd in New York City, with stops to follow in Chicago, San Francisco, Orlando, Richmond, and more. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, with general on-sale starting this Friday, March 15th.
The Early November Share 'The Fool' Video
The Early November Announce New Album and Tour
Yes Share Early Version Of 'I've Seen All Good People'
Singled Out: Matt Rosa's Times Have Changed
Sammy Hagar, Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper Lead A&E's New Rock Biography Episodes- 200,000 Fans Expected At Welcome To Rockville- more
Kings of Leon's City Sessions To Livestream This Week- Third Eye Blind Crash Emo Nite With Surprise Performance- more
Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini And More To Perform At ACM Awards- Dierks Bentley Rocks 'American Girl' On GMA- more
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
Sammy Hagar, Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper Lead A&E's New Rock Biography Episodes
200,000 Fans Expected At Welcome To Rockville
Slash Adds Date To .E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival Tour
Punk Supergroup Off! Announce Final Shows
Watch The Early November's 'Tired Of Lying' Video
Drive-By Truckers Expand 'Southern Rock Opera' For Special Reissue
Beartooth Add New Leg To The Surface Tour
KK's Priest And Accept Teaming Up For North American Tour