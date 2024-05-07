Watch The Early November's 'Tired Of Lying' Video

(BPM) Alternative rock group The Early November have shared a music video for their brand new single; "Tired Of Lying", which is the third track to be released from the band's forthcoming Self-Titled album that is set to hit stores on June 14th.

Shares frontman Ace Enders: "This song is about overcoming childhood trauma and demons while at the same time learning about and trying to face your new ones. The vicious cycle many of us sadly find ourselves in."

The Early November will be bringing their new album across the US this summer as they hit the road for a a month long headline tour with support from Spitalfield, Hellogoodbye, Hit The Lights, and Cliffdiver. The tour kicks off on June 22nd in New York City, with stops to follow in Chicago, San Francisco, Orlando, Richmond, and more. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, with general on-sale starting this Friday, March 15th.

