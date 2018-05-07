News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guadalcanal Diary's Live Album Set For Release
05-07-2018
.
Guadalcanal Diary

(Conqueroo) Omnivore Recordings July 13th have set a July 13th release for Guadalcanal Diary's live album, "At Your Birthday Party." The Album contains live performances from the band's four Elektra LPs including the hit "Watusi Rodeo." We were sent the following details:

Guadalcanal Diary exploded on the scene in 1985 when the previous year's Walking in the Shadow of the Big Man was issued via Elektra Records and spawned the hit "Watusi Rodeo." Over the next four years, Murray Attaway (vocals, guitar), Jeff Walls (guitar, vocals), Rhett Crowe (bass, vocals), and John Poe (drums, vocals) released three more critically acclaimed albums before calling it a day. The band reconvened for live shows in the late '90s; tape was rolling during a two-night stand at Smith's Olde Bar in Atlanta, Ga., January 1998. The following year, At Your Birthday Party was self-released as a thank-you to "Guadal fans everywhere."

This 16-track performance finally will receive worldwide distribution on July 13, 2018 via Omnivore Recordings, with updated artwork and new liner notes from Attaway. It encompasses everything their fans love about the band - favorites from all four Elektra releases, as well as one song that only appears on this collection, plus the hooks and passion that filled venues.

According to Attaway, from the liner notes, "After doing one solo album in L.A., I wanted to go back to the South and record with musicians who were pals and who had the same record collection that I had...A lot of tracks that I love came from those sessions, but others seemed like Guadalcanal songs. Guadal needed to do them. So Rhett Crowe, John Poe, and Jeff Walls all agreed to play on the tracks. That record remains unreleased, unfortunately. But during the sessions, the four of us had big fun and we decided to do some live shows. Again, a good time was had by all. Then we got anxious to do a live album, as we never quite got our sound on record accurately, because you never do. So we did that. "

At Your Birthday Party shows that the band never lost its drive, and that the songs still resonate.

Track listing:
1. Gilbert Takes the Wheel
2. Trail of Tears
3. Country Club Gun
4. Pretty is as Pretty Does
5. The Likes of You
6. Lips of Steel
7. Newborn
8. Say Please
9. I See Moe
10. Whiskey Talk
11. Vista
12. Litany (Life Goes On)
13. Dead Eyes
14. Cattle Prod
15. Pau Pau
16. Watusi Rodeo

Conqueroo submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Guadalcanal Diary MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Guadalcanal Diary T-shirts and Posters

More Guadalcanal Diary News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guadalcanal Diary's Live Album Set For Release


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors- Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live- more

Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation- Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show- Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Album- more

Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Page Too:
Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video- Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM- Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced- Luke Combs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors

Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live

Lynyrd Skynyrd Kick Off Their Farewell Tour

Alice In Chains Release 'The One You Know' Video

Jack White's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online

Megadeth's David Ellefson Details Forthcoming Book

Ghost Release Behind The Scenes Video

Black Stone Cherry Release 'Southern Fried Friday Night' Video

Ash Recruit One Legged Skateboarder For 'Annabel' Video

Nothing More Release 'Just Say When' Video

Mob Rules Announce New Album Release Shows

- more

Page Too News Stories
Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video

Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM

Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced

Luke Combs Scores No. 1 Hit With Beautiful Crazy

Dada Life Return With First Album In Six Years

Fernando Perdomo Releases Prog Rock Album 'Out To Sea'

Guadalcanal Diary's Live Album Set For Release

Fabian Mazur and Greyson Chance Release New Track 'Lighthouse'

Singled Out: Christa Deana's If God Doesn't Want It

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.