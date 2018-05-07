|
Guadalcanal Diary's Live Album Set For Release
(Conqueroo) Omnivore Recordings July 13th have set a July 13th release for Guadalcanal Diary's live album, "At Your Birthday Party." The Album contains live performances from the band's four Elektra LPs including the hit "Watusi Rodeo." We were sent the following details: Guadalcanal Diary exploded on the scene in 1985 when the previous year's Walking in the Shadow of the Big Man was issued via Elektra Records and spawned the hit "Watusi Rodeo." Over the next four years, Murray Attaway (vocals, guitar), Jeff Walls (guitar, vocals), Rhett Crowe (bass, vocals), and John Poe (drums, vocals) released three more critically acclaimed albums before calling it a day. The band reconvened for live shows in the late '90s; tape was rolling during a two-night stand at Smith's Olde Bar in Atlanta, Ga., January 1998. The following year, At Your Birthday Party was self-released as a thank-you to "Guadal fans everywhere." At Your Birthday Party shows that the band never lost its drive, and that the songs still resonate. Track listing:
