Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM

SR3MM consists of three standalone albums from Mississippi-bred brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi: Swae Lee's Swaecation, Slim Jxmmi's Jxmtro, and Rae Sremmurd's SR3MM.

Executive produced by their longtime collaborator and Eardruma CEO Mike WiLL Made-It, SR3MM is Rae Sremmurd's third album. It features appearances by Pharrell, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Zoe Kravitz, Future, Juicy J, Young Thug, and Riff 3x. See the tracklisting below:

Swaecation:

1. Touchscreen Navigation

2. Heartbreak in Encino Hills

3. Heat of The Moment

4. Offshore feat. Young Thug

5. Guatemala

6. Lost Angels

7. Hurt to Look

8. Red Wine

9. What's in Your Heart?



SR3MM:

1. Up in My Cocina

2. CLOSE feat Travis Scott

3. Bedtime Stories feat. The Weeknd

4. Perplexing Pegasus

5. Buckets feat. Future

6. "42"

7. Powerglide feat. Juicy J

8. Rock N Roll Hall of Fame

9. T'd Up



Jxmtro:

1. Brxnks Truck

2. Players Club

3. Anti-Social Smokers Club feat. Zoe Kravitz

4. Chanel feat. Swae Lee & Pharrell

5. Cap feat. Trouble

6. Changed Up

7. Keep God First

8. Juggling Biddies feat. Riff 3x

9. Growed Up