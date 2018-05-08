Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour

The trek will kick off September 13 in Denver with tickets going on sale beginning May 11. The 14-city run will once again feature label mate Devin Dawson as special guest.

Before hitting the road in the spring for his headlining dates, Eldredge joined Blake Shelton in February for the Country Music Freaks Tour alongside Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins.



Brett Eldredge The Long Way Tour Fall 2018 DATES:

September 13 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

September 14 Council Bluffs, IA WestFair Amphitheatre

September 15 Kansas City, MO Providence Medical Center Amp (KBEQ Yallapalooza)

September 20 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair

September 21 Kennewick,WA Toyota Center

September 22 Sun Valley, ID Sun Valley Pavilion

September 28 Cleveland, OH Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica

September 29 Bloomsburg, PA The Bloomsburg Fair

October 4 Southaven, MS Landers Center

October 5 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

October 11 Kingston, RI Ryan Center

October 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

October 18 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center

October 19 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheatre