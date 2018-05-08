News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour
05-08-2018
Brett Eldredge

Country music star Brett Eldredge has announced that he will be returning to the road this fall for launch a new leg of his headlining The Long Way Tour.

The trek will kick off September 13 in Denver with tickets going on sale beginning May 11. The 14-city run will once again feature label mate Devin Dawson as special guest.

Before hitting the road in the spring for his headlining dates, Eldredge joined Blake Shelton in February for the Country Music Freaks Tour alongside Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins.

Brett Eldredge The Long Way Tour Fall 2018 DATES:
September 13 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre
September 14 Council Bluffs, IA WestFair Amphitheatre
September 15 Kansas City, MO Providence Medical Center Amp (KBEQ Yallapalooza)
September 20 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair
September 21 Kennewick,WA Toyota Center
September 22 Sun Valley, ID Sun Valley Pavilion
September 28 Cleveland, OH Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica
September 29 Bloomsburg, PA The Bloomsburg Fair
October 4 Southaven, MS Landers Center
October 5 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House
October 11 Kingston, RI Ryan Center
October 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
October 18 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center
October 19 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheatre

Brett Eldredge MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Brett Eldredge T-shirts and Posters

More Brett Eldredge News

