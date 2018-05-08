|
Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour
.
Country music star Brett Eldredge has announced that he will be returning to the road this fall for launch a new leg of his headlining The Long Way Tour. The trek will kick off September 13 in Denver with tickets going on sale beginning May 11. The 14-city run will once again feature label mate Devin Dawson as special guest. Before hitting the road in the spring for his headlining dates, Eldredge joined Blake Shelton in February for the Country Music Freaks Tour alongside Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins.
The trek will kick off September 13 in Denver with tickets going on sale beginning May 11. The 14-city run will once again feature label mate Devin Dawson as special guest.
Before hitting the road in the spring for his headlining dates, Eldredge joined Blake Shelton in February for the Country Music Freaks Tour alongside Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins.