News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Add Dates To American Tour
05-08-2018
.
Darren Criss

Lea Michele and Darren Criss have expanded their upcoming coheadlining tour with the announcement of the addition of new shows in five additional markets.

According to the announcement, the duo will hit the stage together and solo, performing songs from Broadway, Glee and original songs from their recent solo albums.

In addition to previously announced dates, Michele and Criss will also be performing in Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, Durham and Charlotte. The trek will kick off on May 30, 2018 at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

Tour Dates:
May 30th Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium
May 31st Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
June 2nd Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center
June 3rd Washington DC Kennedy Center
June 5th Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre
June 6th Columbus, OH Ohio Theatre
June 8th Easton, PA State Theatre Center for the Arts
June 9th Newark, NJ NJPAC
June 10th Toronto, ON Sony Theatre
June 26th Chicago, IL Chicago Theater
June 27th St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House
June 29th Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Center
June 30th Durham, NC DPAC
July 1st Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

*All dates, cities and venues subject to change.

Darren Criss MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Darren Criss T-shirts and Posters

More Darren Criss News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lea Michele and Darren Criss Add Dates To American Tour

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Announce Coheadlining tour

Glee's Darren Criss Releases 'I Don't Mind' Video and Announces EP

Darren Criss' Computer Games Release New Retro Video


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Queen and Adam Lambert Announce Residency- Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour- The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors- Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live- more

Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation- Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show- Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Album- more

Page Too:
Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video- Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour- Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary- more

Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video- Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM- Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced- Luke Combs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Queen and Adam Lambert Announce Residency

Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour

The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour

Ghost Debut New Songs At Club Show

Metallica Release Live Video For Rarely Performance Classic Song

Pearl Jam Teaming With The Museum Of Pop Culture For Exhibit

Def Leppard Release 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' Lyric Video

Devildriver And Collaborators Talk Outlaw Album

Buddy Guy Recruits Jeff Beck and Rolling Stones Icons For New Album

Vicious Rumors Announce North American Tour

Gioeli - Castronovo Release New Video and Announce Debut Album

Manic Street Preachers Release 'Hold Me Like A Heaven' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video

Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour

Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Add Dates To American Tour

Rogue + Jaye Release 'Open Your Mind' Video

Singled Out: FYKE's Awake

Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video

Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM

Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.