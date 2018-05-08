|
Lea Michele and Darren Criss Add Dates To American Tour
Lea Michele and Darren Criss have expanded their upcoming coheadlining tour with the announcement of the addition of new shows in five additional markets. According to the announcement, the duo will hit the stage together and solo, performing songs from Broadway, Glee and original songs from their recent solo albums. In addition to previously announced dates, Michele and Criss will also be performing in Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, Durham and Charlotte. The trek will kick off on May 30, 2018 at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. Tour Dates: *All dates, cities and venues subject to change.
