Lea Michele and Darren Criss Add Dates To American Tour

According to the announcement, the duo will hit the stage together and solo, performing songs from Broadway, Glee and original songs from their recent solo albums.

In addition to previously announced dates, Michele and Criss will also be performing in Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, Durham and Charlotte. The trek will kick off on May 30, 2018 at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

Tour Dates:

May 30th Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium

May 31st Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

June 2nd Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center

June 3rd Washington DC Kennedy Center

June 5th Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

June 6th Columbus, OH Ohio Theatre

June 8th Easton, PA State Theatre Center for the Arts

June 9th Newark, NJ NJPAC

June 10th Toronto, ON Sony Theatre

June 26th Chicago, IL Chicago Theater

June 27th St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

June 29th Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Center

June 30th Durham, NC DPAC

July 1st Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

*All dates, cities and venues subject to change.