Singled Out: 45 To Argos' Dreamcatcher 05-09-2018

Alt-rockers 45 To Argos recently released a brand new video for their track "Dreamcatcher" and to celebrate we asked frontman Brandon Garrett to tell us the story behind the song. Here it is: (Brandon)----My drummer, Dave, and I were driving back to my house one day after class and we felt inspired. It was a nice sunny day and we were feeling good! When we got back, I figured out a catchy guitar part, which became the chorus of the song. We took the idea into our practice space and hammered it out. Dave ended up writing the lyrics for the first verse, and I wrote the lyrics for the second verse, bridge, and choruses. We wrote the song with the same feeling and message, but from different places in our hearts. It's about not giving up and achieving your dream, completing one of your biggest life goals, or finally reaching a status you've always desired to have. For me personally, this song is about the time and place we, as a band, were in at the time, and how badly I wanted to tour and play music with my best friends every night. (Dave)----I drew inspiration from my mother. She came so close to realizing her dream of being a country singer but through an unfortunate series of events, had to give up what would've been a life changing opportunity for her. I've watched her sing and create music my entire life and I've always wondered what could've been had she not given that up. The lyrics in the beginning of the song focus heavily on her story, being a child with a dream and having so many things stacked against her, never quite being able to make it where she wanted to go. Eventually the focus turns to my own journey; going out into the world and throwing everything I have into music without any true idea of how things would turn out, but knowing she's watching me live out my dream and do what I love. Hopefully I'm making her proud.



